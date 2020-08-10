WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers found drugs and cash during two separate searches in Norway House, Man., which took place only days apart.

On Aug. 6 at around 7:50 p.m., Mounties searched a hotel room in the community and seized crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, and cash.

(Source: RCMP)

Mounties arrested a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg. They are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The second incident took place at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, when officers did a traffic stop, which ended with police seizing 81 grams of cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman from Norway House, who is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

None of the charges related to either incident have been proven in court.

Police said these two incidents are not related, and they are continuing to investigate.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.