RCMP in British Columbia are set to make an announcement on Monday regarding the autopsies of the two B.C. homicide suspects.

Manitoba RCMP found bodies believed to be Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod on Wednesday. The two bodies were discovered along a section of the Nelson River northeast of Gillam, Man., ending a weeks-long manhunt.

The bodies were found one kilometre from where police found undisclosed items linked to the suspects, and eight kilometres from a torched vehicle they were driving.

The two men were wanted in connection to three homicides.

Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Friday they’re hoping the autopsy can “provide a cause of death, and hopefully a timeframe, and hopefully answer some of the questions that we want answered.”

Police remain in the Gillam area to search for evidence and on Saturday said they found a new item that “may be of interest” to the investigation.

The autopsy is being conducted in Winnipeg.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb