WINNIPEG -- The Red River at James Avenue has once again dropped below 18 feet.

CTV News Winnipeg reported on Tuesday evening that water levels were sitting at 18.1 feet, but as of Wednesday morning they are back down to 17.94 feet.

The province’s latest flood report is still predicting a crest at James Avenue at 19 to 19.5 feet between April 17 and 20. It also said the Red River at Emerson is expected to peak between April 18 and 21 and should reach the Red River Floodway inlet control structure between April 24 and 26.

The City of Winnipeg said initially 41 homeowners were told to build sandbag dikes on their properties. City workers helped build dikes at 13 of the properties, and 11 properties don’t need to have dikes built anymore after being resurveyed.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The province is reporting flood warnings for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg; PTH 4 to Netley Creek; and the Roseau River between Gardenton and PR 218.

It noted that ice on the lower Red River has moved downstream, but there’s still a flood watch in place on the Red River from Lockport to PTH 4.

IMPACTED ROADS

The following roads have been impacted by high water levels:

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed;

PR 204 is closed from the Selkirk Bridge to the PR 212 Junction.

Any Manitobans with questions or concerns regarding flood mitigation should speak with a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial water ways or provincial water control infrastructure can be directed to 204-945-1165.