WINNIPEG -- The Red River at James Avenue has once again surpassed 18 feet after dropping Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Winnipeg’s website, water levels are currently sitting at 18.10 feet. Early Tuesday morning, the level was slightly lower after dropping from 18.11 feet on Monday.

Jay Shaw, the city’s assistant chief of emergency management, said the City of Winnipeg instructed 41 properties to build dikes.

City staff helped build a dike at 13 of the properties, and 11 aren’t required to build a dike anymore after being resurveyed.

“The city is actively working on monitoring the rising river,” said Shaw. “We will work with remaining properties.”

The city predicts the Red River at James Avenue will peak around 19-19.5 feet between April 17 and April 20.

In the province’s latest flood report, it said water levels on the main stem of the Red River will rise more quickly in the coming days, but some crest times have shifted slightly later. It noted the Red River at Emerson is expected to peak between April 18 and 21 and reach the Red River Floodway between April 24 and 26.

The province is also reporting that flood warnings are in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg, as well as from PTH 4 to Netley Creek. A warning has also been issued for the Roseau River between Gardenton and PR 218.

A flood watch is in place for the Red River from Lockport to PTH 4.

IMPACTED ROADS

The following roads have been impacted by high water levels:

The northernmost part of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4 is closed; and

Parts of PR 204 and PR 212 are closed from the Selkirk Bridge to beyond the junction of the two highways.

Any Manitobans with questions or concerns regarding flood mitigation should speak with a municipal authority.

Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial water ways or provincial water control infrastructure can be directed to 204-945-1165.