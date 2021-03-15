The Red River Floodway is not expected to be activated this spring.

In a notice on Monday, Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said, with the snowmelt, the Red River is rising by about a foot a day. However, it expects the river to remain within its banks, even during the expected peak at Emerson between March 18 to 21.

It cautioned river users that ice conditions are expected to weaken, and to use caution when venturing onto the ice.

The forecast centre said it expected run-off on the Assiniboine and Qu’Appelle rivers, and the upper Assiniboine river in the Shellmouth basin, to begin later this week.