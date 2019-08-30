Reduced speeds in school zones back in effect Monday: Police
Reduced speed signs are posted in the areas around 171 schools in the city. (File Image)
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 12:54PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 5:07PM CST
Winnipeg police are reminding drivers that reduced speeds in school zones will be back in effect on Monday.
Police said enforcement of these reduced speed zones will include both traditional and photo enforcement.
More information and a full list of school zones and roads that are affected is available on the city’s website.