WINNIPEG -- A classic exhibit at the Assiniboine Park Zoo that closed more than 30 years ago will officially reopen later this month.

The new Aunt Sally’s Farm exhibit will officially open on March 25, the zoo announced Wednesday. The exhibit, named after Winnipeg animal activist Sally Warnock, opened in 1959, and closed in the late 1980s.

The exhibit will include goats, llamas, donkeys and pigs, as well as parallel playgrounds where children can play alongside the goats and have safe interactions.

The exhibit will also teach visitors about agriculture in Manitoba and sustainable farming practices.

“Aunt Sally’s Farm has been designed with the Zoo’s youngest visitors in mind,” said Grant Furniss, director of animal care and conservation at the zoo, in a statement. “Experiences like this help connect children with animals, nature, and the importance of conservation, which will become more and more important as they get older.”

Aunt Sally’s Farm will also include some design elements influenced by the original exhibit, including rainbow coloured climbing features. The wishing well from the original exhibit has also been restored.