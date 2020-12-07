WINNIPEG -- Emergency room services have resumed in a Manitoba community after they were suspended this summer.

The Prairie Mountain Health Region announced that starting Monday, the Roblin Health Centre’s Emergency Department will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, which will continue until further notice.

In August, the Prairie Mountain Health Region temporarily suspended emergency and lab services at the hospital due to staffing shortages in the region.

Diagnostic workers from Roblin, Man., were reassigned to Russell, Man., a 30-minute drive south of the community, to help with shortages while recruitment was ongoing.

Prairie Mountain Health suspended emergency services due to the shortage of diagnostic workers, saying they’re needed to ensure emergency services run smoothly.

CTV News has reached out to Prairie Mountain Health for comment.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb and Danton Unger.