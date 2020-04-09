WINNIPEG -- The Salvation Army is asking the public to stop leaving donations outside closed stores and at donation bins.

Salvation Army stores and donation centres closed due to COVID-19 and have not been able to take any more donations.

"Although donations of gently-used clothing and household items cannot be accepted during the COVID-19 outbreak, they will be needed when Salvation Army thrift stores and donor welcome centres are able to reopen," said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, territorial secretary for communications, in a news release.

The organization said leaving items at donation bins or closed stores is a health and safety hazard and they can also be damaged by weather or stolen.

"As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the need for affordable clothing and items for the house will be very in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Murray said. “In the meantime, we are urging Canadians to please set aside their donations and bring them to a Salvation Army thrift store, welcome centre or donation bin, when we are safely able to reopen our facilities."