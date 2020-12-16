WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has added the Jolly Old Elf to the list of essential workers and said he is not subject to the current household visitor rules.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Wednesday, reassuring children that Santa Claus would indeed be coming to town.

Speaking directly to the children of the province, Roussin said there have been a lot of changes for children this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fears the orders limiting the number of visitors to households would mean they wouldn’t receive any presents.

“We've heard that, because of these orders, there have been concerns that perhaps Santa Claus may not be able to visit,” Roussin said. “But, Premier Pallister and I, we've worked with others in the government and we've made some special changes for Santa Claus.

“And so Santa Claus is certainly an essential worker, which means that he is allowed to travel the Manitoba, and able to come to anyone's house.”

Manitoba isn’t the only government that has cleared Santa Claus to work this year.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau, in a Christmas poem posted online, cleared Santa to operate in Canadian airspace this year.

“Santa's taken the test and his lungs are all clear. 'Cause he's taken precautions with COVID all year,” Garneau said.

Santa Claus joins the Easter Bunny as an essential worker in Manitoba.