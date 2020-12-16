WINNIPEG -- The three words which many could use to best describe 2020 are as follows, and can be quoted: Stink. Stank. Stunk.

With many people cancelling their regular holiday plans due to public health restrictions, a Winnipeg woman has created a Christmas tree in a character that reflects the mood of many this holiday season – The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Barb Brandenburg said she started creating this Christmas tree back in February before anyone knew there would be a global pandemic that would last until the holidays.

She noted the idea for the Grinch-themed tree turned out to be quite fitting because of the year 2020 has been. A year that could be described as follows from the holiday classic "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"; Stink. Stank. Stunk

“I think it’s great that it turned out to be a Grinch year,” Brandenburg said, explaining that this year’s been a downer due to the pandemic.

“It’s just kind of luck of the draw this year for that tree.”

She pointed out that Premier Brian Pallister even referred to himself as “the guy who’s stealing Christmas” and hopes that he sees her tree.

HOW WAS IT MADE?

Brandenburg said since she’s had grandchildren she’s been making different trees for Christmas, noting last year she made a Santa tree, and the year before that was a snowman.

“I make a lot of different things for Halloween, and I just thought, ‘Why not just make something different for Christmas for the kids,” she said.

She explained the trees are made out of paper mache.

“You do the paper mache and then you just kind of build off of that,” she said.

Brandenburg noted that she’s not an artist, but has learned how to make things through trial and error.

“I’m not an artist obviously,” she said.

“But you know (I would put) a little bit here and I’m just like, ‘No that doesn’t look right,’ then I’d do something else.”

She said her grandkids haven’t seen this year’s tree yet in person, but she’s shown them pictures and they like it.