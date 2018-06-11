It’s been one week since Eduardo Balaquit disappeared.

The 59-year-old husband and father was last seen the evening of Monday, June 4.

Family say he went to work on Keewatin Street in the Tyndall Park area, where he cleaned offices.

They say his grey van was found in the plaza next door Tuesday with the passenger side window smashed and his cell phone inside.

His son Edward said he won’t give up looking for his dad.

Edward is getting ready to be married. He said his dad had been actively helping with preparations for the big day.

Homicide investigators took over the missing persons case Wednesday.

Winnipeg police said they don’t believe there is any risk to public safety.

They said they have a lot of resources deployed to the case, but there is no new information available to release.

Friends and colleagues have been helping search for Balaquit who has been described by family as happy and hardworking.

Emmanuel Delarosa said he has been working with Balaquit for a year at a textile factory.

“In the short span I’ve known him I believe he’s a good man. He’s nice and shares his food,” says Delarosa.

He said people from the company have been volunteering at the searches since last week.

He said people at are having a difficult time since he vanished and have been “working with a heavy heart.”

Bermil Roxas has been working with Balaquit for five years.

After leaving the offices on Keewatin Street, family say he worked at another office near the airport, also cleaning offices.

Roxas said he would run into Balaquit six nights a week.

He said on Tuesday he noticed the garbages normally emptied by Balaquit were still full.

Roxas said Balaquit is always happy and enjoys whistling while he works.

He said people at the company are shocked and wishing his family the best, that he’s found safe and sound.