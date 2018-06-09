Family members of Eduardo Balaquit are growing anxious as the search for the 59-year-old missing husband and father enters its sixth day.

“Still looking. No leads yet. We just want to make sure every corner is looked at,” said son, Edward Balaquit Saturday from Inkster Industrial Park where volunteers were searching for Balaquit.

Balaquit is believed to have been last seen Monday evening at Westcon Equipment and Rentals Inc. on Keewatin Street, where he worked cleaning offices.

Balaquit’s employer previously told CTV News, on Tuesday morning the alarm system had been disabled, a light had been left on and his work was not complete. He said an employee found Balaquit’s van in the plaza next door.

Family said the passenger side window was smashed and a cell phone was found inside the van.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday homicide investigators had taken over the missing persons case.

Edward said Saturday his family remains in contact with police.

“Not a lot is being said. They are just letting me know they’re working on it. Working long hours just like us.”

He said as more time passes, the situation is becoming more difficult.

“We’re becoming more anxious. We don’t know if he ate anything. We don’t know if he drank anything.”

The family is appealing for information about Balaquit.

“Someone knows something … Send an anonymous tip if you want,” said Edward. “Say you saw something so we can bring him home.”

“We’re still looking. We’re still hopeful.”

Volunteers have started a Facebook page to centralize information and coordinate search efforts, as well as a GoFundMe page to raise money to help find Balaquit.

Winning police said Saturday they do not have any updates to provide on Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance.

More volunteers needed

Bear Clan Patrol member Darryl Contois said he’s been with the family since searches for Balaquit began.

He said the number of searchers in smaller in the day time than in the evening and hopes people can spare some time to help the family.

“They hit their sad moments, and they’re wondering where he is. They want him home. They ask people to search their businesses, their yards, garbage bins, search that area, that would be appreciated by the family,” said Contois.

“Go to your backyards, to your sheds, make sure Eduardo is not in there,” he said.

More volunteers would be appreciated by family. If you can give two, three hours it’s very appreciated.”

Searchers are encouraged to wear shoes and long pants, bring a flashlight and carry water.

People available to search are meeting Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Maples Community Centre on Adsum Drive.