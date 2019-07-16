Second-degree murder charge laid in North End homicide of Teulon man
(Photo: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:46AM CST
A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man from Teulon, Man.
Christopher Helstrom, 27, died in hospital after an assault in the hallway of a Flora Avenue apartment building Saturday evening.
His death marks Winnipeg’s 25th homicide of the year.
On Monday police said a man had been arrested early that morning.
On Tuesday, police said that suspect, Philip William Bennett, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police believe Bennett and Helstrom knew each other and were both staying at the apartment.
“So, two people who got into some sort of a beef, and somehow it resulted in a murder,” said Const. Rob Carver, Winnipeg Police Service.