A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man from Teulon, Man.

Christopher Helstrom, 27, died in hospital after an assault in the hallway of a Flora Avenue apartment building Saturday evening.

His death marks Winnipeg’s 25th homicide of the year.

On Monday police said a man had been arrested early that morning.

On Tuesday, police said that suspect, Philip William Bennett, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe Bennett and Helstrom knew each other and were both staying at the apartment.

“So, two people who got into some sort of a beef, and somehow it resulted in a murder,” said Const. Rob Carver, Winnipeg Police Service.