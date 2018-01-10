

CTV Winnipeg





The second teenager charged in the death of student Serena McKay pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

McKay, 19, was found dead in April and two youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with second-degree murder.

A video of the bloody assault circled around social media and in December the first teen, 18, pleaded guilty to murder.

Wednesday the second teen agreed to a statement of facts that included neighbour's witness statements and DNA evidence.

The crown will be seeking an adult sentence in June.

McKay was a grade 12 student at Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School.