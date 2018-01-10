Featured
Second girl pleads guilty in Serena McKay death
Serena “Serenity” McKay was found dead in April near a residence in Sagkeeng. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 11:19AM CST
The second teenager charged in the death of student Serena McKay pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.
McKay, 19, was found dead in April and two youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with second-degree murder.
A video of the bloody assault circled around social media and in December the first teen, 18, pleaded guilty to murder.
Wednesday the second teen agreed to a statement of facts that included neighbour's witness statements and DNA evidence.
The crown will be seeking an adult sentence in June.
McKay was a grade 12 student at Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School.