WINNIPEG -- A 23-year-old man and woman are both facing charges after Selkirk RCMP executed a search warrant in Selkirk, Man., on Sunday.

Around 7:25 a.m., Selkirk RCMP, along with the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services unit searched a home on Sveinson Street.

Upon searching, officers found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a small amount of an unknown drug, Canadian currency, several unused gift cards, and drug paraphernalia.

The 23-year-old man and woman from the home were arrested and are facing drug and firearm charges.

RCMP said they were released on conditions to attend court in August.

RCMP continue to investigate. The charges against the pair have not been proven in court.