

CTV Winnipeg





Animal byproduct was scattered all over the Perimeter Highway after a semi rollover on Wednesday morning, according to the RCMP.

Officers said the rollover happened between the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 221. The semi was carrying animal byproduct.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The cause of the rollover remains unknown.

All roads have been reopened.