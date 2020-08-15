WINNIPEG -- Parts of southern Manitoba are under severe weather warnings and watches, as a thunderstorm rolls through the area.

On Saturday, Environment Canada said the storm was moving east, threatening to unleash heavy rain and hail on the R.M. of Piney.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for:

R.M. of Piney including Sandilands and Sprague

There are also severe thunderstorm watches in effect for:

Buffalo Point Res. and Northwest Angle Prov. Forest

R.M. of Piney including Sandilands and Sprague

On Thursday, a tornado touched down near Alexander, Man. It was the second twister to hit Manitoba in one week.