

CTV News Winnipeg





Environment and Climate Change Canada tracked a severe thunderstorm through southeastern Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg Monday morning.

ECCC said the line of thunderstorms is moving eastward and is capable of producing strong winds up to 95 kilometres per hour, loonie-sized hail, and brief, heavy downpours.

Thunderstorms developed just southeast of Portage La Prairie to just north of Morden and is moving northeast at 30 kilometres per hour.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, and Richer.

Earlier in the morning, thunderstorm warnings were also in place for the City of Winnipeg and the Portage La Prairie area.

Many other areas in area are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Meteorologists also note that “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

We're on thunderstorm watch once again in Manitoba, with plenty of humidity in store too. DETAILS: pic.twitter.com/p5wOaqnGHz — Katherine Dow (@katherinedowctv) July 15, 2019

In addition, 239 power outages left more than 10,000 Winnipeggers in the dark Monday morning.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment, but it has not confirmed that the outages are weather-related.