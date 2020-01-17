WINNIPEG -- The city is in for a pile of snow over the next few days, prompting the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to warn residents some community health services -- particularly home care -- may be affected.

The WRHA said weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible depending on how severe this storm is, but added it will make every effort to keep existing schedules.

It said cancellations may be inevitable.

The people who will have visits cancelled or postponed will be contacted by phone, the WRHA said.

"Home care clients may consider initiating back-up plans through family or friends, if possible, in the event that services may have to be cancelled or postponed during, or immediately following, the storm," The WRHA said in a news release.

The health authority said those wanting to cancel or postpone their own visits can contact their case coordinator, nurse or call the after-hours service line at 204-788-8331.

The WRHA said it anticipates service will go back to normal once the storm has passed.