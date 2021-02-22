WINNIPEG -- The RCMP Search and Rescue team, along with searchers from the Office of the Fire Commissioner are looking for a missing snowmobiler in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The RCMP said a 40-year-old man went out snowmobiling in the park around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Around 11:30 p.m., Mounties received a report that the man was overdue.

RCMP said a plane was up looking for the man, but did not have any further updates.

