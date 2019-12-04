WINNIPEG -- A new award category in the Sport Manitoba Coaching Awards is being named after late Manitoba curling athlete and coach, Janet Arnott.

Arnott had a long career in curling, winning the Scotties Tournament of Hearts three times and World Curling Championship once.

Later in her career, she coached Jennifer Jones’ team to gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Arnott was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2000,and the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame in 2002.

"These awards are about recognizing Manitoba's coaches who have made a significant, unique impact in the lives of their athletes," said Sport Manitoba President & CEO Jeff Hnatiuk.

"Janet's decades of contributions as an outstanding curler and coach exude leadership and positive influence, and this new award will carry her name forward in a very memorable way."

The Janet Arnott Award in the Train to Train Athlete category is awarded to coaches who are responsible for athletes who compete at the Canada Games and National Championships.

"We are so excited to be able to name our new award after such an incredible woman," said Sport Manitoba Coaching Manager Susan Lamboo.

"She has inspired many athletes and coaches across Manitoba to pursue their passion in sport."

The awards take place on March 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Club Regent Event Centre.