WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba mayor who was stripped of her power says new legislation with “teeth” will put a stop to harassment and bullying of elected officials.

Five members of the RM of St. Andrews Council voted Monday to remove Mayor Joy Sul as chair of council meetings and as spokesperson for the municipality. Both positions are typically helps by an elected mayor.

Municipal leaders and councillors across the province, like Sul, who say they have fallen victim to bullying and harassment have banded together to create an unofficial committee to combat these issues.

The committee of around six people was formed in 2017 as a kind of support group for those who faced bullying on council.

“It’s very informal, of elected officials staying in touch with each other,” RM of West St. Paul Mayor Cheryl Christian, a member of the group, told CTV News. “Many people reach out to myself and to Mayor (Joy) Sul, because we took the lead on a resolution to address bullying and harassment.”

Dubbed by Mayor Sul as the “Committee of Abused Elected Officials” – this group of leaders works towards changes in legislation that will punish bad behaviour, bullying and harassment within councils.

They’ve been making progress.

It’s called The Municipal Amendment Act – Strengthening Codes of Conduct for Council Members. It recieved royal assent in June and, according to the province, it is set to come into effect on Nov. 1, 2020.

Sul said it really brings teeth to a legislation that was lacking.

“We had as elected officials lobbied the provincial government to say we need help, we need coverage to make sure that we're protected,” Christian said.

Christian said the bill will require all newly-elected officials to undergo a course on proper conduct. As well, there will be a process for filing complaints and a clear process for investigating the complaints.

Elected officials found at-fault for breach of conduct may face suspensions or financial penalties, Christian said.

LEGISLATION IS TOO LITTLE TOO LATE FOR OUSTED MAYOR

For former Teulon Mayor Debbie Kozyra, changes to the Municipal Act are long overdue.

Kozyra said as mayor, she faced attacks from members of council who tried to oust her. The power struggle on council resulted in the resignation of three councillors, which forced the province to dissolve council and hold a by-election. Kozyra did not win her seat back in the by-election.

READ MORE: By-election to be called in Teulon after councillors quit

“The Municipal Act has been in need of changes and updating over the last 20 years,” Kozyra said. “It’s time for change.”

Kozyra said she witnessed a similar coup in St. Andrews with Mayor Sul.

A resident of the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man.,holds up a sign at a special council meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. (Source: Danton Unger / CTV News Winnipeg)

“Very simply, this is totally going against the democratic process,” Kozyra said. “It’s manipulating the Municipal Act.”

The province said Municipal Relations is monitoring the situation in St. Andrews, but said councillors were within their authority.

“The Municipal Act provides council as a body with significant authority over the conduct of their own affairs, including the ability to select who will chair meetings, appoint members to committees, and other matters of efficient governance.”

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities said it is also keeping a close eye on what’s going on in St. Andrews.

“I think it's concerning when the duties and responsibilities that are assigned to a mayor through the Municipal Act are challenged and removed from an elected official,” Christian said. “We have a democratic process in place. We are all elected from the community and that should be respected.”

NEW LEGISLATION TO STOP SIMILAR COUPS IN FUTURE

While the writing appears to be on the wall for Sul, Christian said the new legislation could prevent similar coups from happening in the future.

“That is the purpose of (this bill) – to update the Municipal Act and ensure a proper process for investigating conduct issues,” Christian said. “To me the Municipal Act seems very clear on the responsibilities and the roles of mayors and of counselors. It's very clear what our roles and responsibilities are and that should be respected.”