Stony Mountain inmate dies in custody
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 4:14PM CST Last Updated Saturday, March 7, 2020 4:23PM CST
CSC said an inmate serving time at Stony Mountain Institution is dead. (File Photo)
WINNIPEG -- A 39-year-old inmate serving time at a Manitoba federal prison has died while in custody.
On Saturday, Correctional Service Canada reported the inmate died at Stony Mountain Institution.
Adrian Young was serving a sentence of 30 years for manslaughter, attempted murder with use of firearm, and aggravated assault since June 29, 2001.
CSC said it is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding Young’s death.
A spokesperson from the prison said they are still waiting on the medical report and can`t give more information.