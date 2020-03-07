WINNIPEG -- A 39-year-old inmate serving time at a Manitoba federal prison has died while in custody.

On Saturday, Correctional Service Canada reported the inmate died at Stony Mountain Institution.

Adrian Young was serving a sentence of 30 years for manslaughter, attempted murder with use of firearm, and aggravated assault since June 29, 2001.

CSC said it is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding Young’s death.

A spokesperson from the prison said they are still waiting on the medical report and can`t give more information.