A snow storm that walloped North Dakota Thursday led to a number of Manitoba highway closures.

While the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 from Highway 207 (Deacon's Corner) to Highway 12 have reopened, according to the province, drivers are advised to stay cautious.

Caution is advised on Highway 245 from Highway 244 to Carman, Man.

Highway 428 remains closed from Highway 23 to Winkler, Man.