A stretch of Empress Street in the Polo Park area will close to traffic in one direction to allow for construction and maintenance work, the City of Winnipeg said Friday.

Southbound lanes of Empress will be closed to motorists starting Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

It will reopen later this year, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The city advises drivers to allow for additional travel time and plan to use an alternate route.

Information on transit reroutes can be found by following @transitalerts on Twitter or by calling 311.