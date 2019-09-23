

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The Supreme Court of Canada will make history Monday in Winnipeg, as it sits for the first time outside the nation’s capital.

The Court will hear two appeals through the week in while Winnipeg and plans to meet with Manitobans.

A news release from the Court described the visit as part of the Court’s continued commitment to increasing access to justice.

On Monday morning, Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner and Manitoba Court of Appeals Chief Justice Richard Chartier will hold a joint press conference to mark the Supreme Court’s unprecedented visit.

CTV News will have continuing coverage of the Supreme Court’s visit throughout the week.