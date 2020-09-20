WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service closed several roads Sunday morning after discovering a suspicious item.

According to police, shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers were alerted to a "suspicious item" in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Robinson Street.

Police closed Dufferin Avenue between King Street and Aikins Street, as well as Robinson Street between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Street.

Police said the area has now been declared safe and has opened back up.