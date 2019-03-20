

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a woman and youth reported having a gun pointed at them in a parking lot Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. police received a report about an incident in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway. The woman and the boy told police that when they were leaving the parking lot, one of them saw a teen point what looked like a black handgun at their car.

They left the area and called police.

Officers found a suspect and arrested him. Police say the suspect had a simulated gun and a knife in his possession.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg resident has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

He is in custody.