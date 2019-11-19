Teen slapped with hefty fine after “scary” distracted driving incident: RCMP
A 19-year-old driver has been slapped with some hefty fines after Manitoba RCMP caught her on a dash cam allegedly driving while distracted. (Source: RCMP)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:32PM CST
WINNIPEG – A 19-year-old driver has been slapped with some hefty fines after Manitoba RCMP caught her on a dash cam allegedly driving while distracted.
RCMP said a car driving down Highway 317 in Manitoba last week forced a cruiser onto the shoulder of the highway after it drifted into the wrong lane.
“The 19-year-old driver indicated she ‘may’ have been distracted,” RCMP wrote in a post on Facebook, showing a video of the close call.
The teen was charged with careless driving, fined $672, and issued a serious offence notice.