WINNIPEG – A 19-year-old driver has been slapped with some hefty fines after Manitoba RCMP caught her on a dash cam allegedly driving while distracted.

RCMP said a car driving down Highway 317 in Manitoba last week forced a cruiser onto the shoulder of the highway after it drifted into the wrong lane.

“The 19-year-old driver indicated she ‘may’ have been distracted,” RCMP wrote in a post on Facebook, showing a video of the close call.

The teen was charged with careless driving, fined $672, and issued a serious offence notice.