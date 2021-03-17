WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a teenager in relation to the death of Tamara Benoit.

Back in July 2020, Benoit was reported missing to Winnipeg police and she was last seen in the area of Portage la Prairie and Long Plain First Nation on May 23, 2020.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Manitoba First Nation Police Service found human remains in Portage la Prairie and they were later identified to be Benoit.

Three people were originally arrested in January 2021 in connection to her death, including 37-year-old Ryan Peters, who was charged with second-degree murder; Tova Jeanine, 36, who was charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact the murder; and a 15-year-old male was arrested and later released.

RCMP said on Wednesday that the male, who is now 16, was arrested on March 16 and charged with second-degree murder.

He currently remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP said the investigation into Benoit's death continues.