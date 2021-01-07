WINNIPEG -- RCMP have charged one man in connection with the homicide of a woman whose remains were found near Portage la Prairie last year.

During a news conference on Thursday, Supt. Michael Koppang with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit announced Ryan Peters, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact in connection with the death of Tamara Benoit (Norman) in 2020.

Peters, who is from Long Plain First Nation, remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

“Ryan was known to Tamara, and this was not a random act of violence,” Koppang said, though he added due to the case being before the courts, he could not speak about the motive.

Benoit (Norman) was reported missing from Winnipeg on July 10. In early September, her remains were found near Cottonwood Drive in the R.M. of Portage la Prairie.

A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg was arrested Jan. 5, in connection with the case but released without charges, RCMP said.

RCMP conducted the investigation with the Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

“This investigation was lengthy and complex, involving an array of both overt and covert investigative techniques,” Koppang said. “This operation was made even more challenging as investigators managed COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Koppang said Tamara was a mother to seven children.

“She loved her family, and found strength in them,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Koppang said RCMP expects “at least one more arrest and charges” to occur “imminently.”