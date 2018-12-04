The City and Winnipeg Police Service are moving forward to find private land for a new North District station.

A request for proposals on the City’s bid website is calling on land owners to come forward.

“…the City is now desirous of receiving proposals from private land owners detailing their options for suitable developable sites,” states the RFP.

The documents says the offers must include a sale price, financial terms and available possession dates. It says the submissions will be graded on specific criteria.

“Selling price, location, development suitability, and accessibility will all be critical factors within the evaluation,” it states in the RFP.

The police service wanted to build on the Old Exhibition grounds but Chief Danny Smyth concluded the public did not support using existing recreational space.

Concerns were raised the move would’ve displaced the North Winnipeg Nomads Football club.