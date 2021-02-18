WINNIPEG -- The iconic Hudson’s Bay store in Downtown Winnipeg closed its doors for good late last year, and now one group is looking at what’s next for the landmark.

Heritage Winnipeg is holding a virtual summit on Thursday, Feb. 18 to talk about the historic, cultural and social significance of the building to Winnipeg, Manitoba and all of Canada.

A variety of speakers, including historians, architects and real estate professionals, will be presenting on a number of topics throughout the summit and there will be opportunities for attendees to ask questions throughout the event.

The free event begins at noon, but participants must register in advance.

A Zoom link will be sent out shortly before the event begins.

The virtual summit is open to anyone who is interested, with participation especially encouraged from those connected with heritage in their community.