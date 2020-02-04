WINNIPEG -- The name of a new school being built on Templeton Avenue in Winnipeg will remain in place for now, after a group of students made a case for calling it something different.

Seven Oaks School Division said it will be going ahead with the original plan to name the facility Templeton School, though last week a group of students presented ideas to name the school to honour Indigenous culture.

On Monday night the school division's superintendent said it will keep with a longstanding practice of naming schools after their geographic locations, but that Templeton School will still recognize and celebrate Indigenous culture.

“They still have a substantial commitment to reconciliation through language programming, divisional powwow, powwow clubs, affirmative action with staffing, all kinds of things and that commitment remains strong," said superintendent Brian O’Leary.

The school division said with more new schools on the way, its policy committee is being tasked with looking at whether changes should be made to its school-naming protocol.

The new school is expected to open in September.