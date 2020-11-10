WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has launched a new tool to make it easier for people to get the flu shot.

On Monday, the province unveiled its new ‘Flu Shot Finder’ tool, an interactive map that helps Manitobans find where to get their flu shots.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a news release it’s important to get a flu shot every year, but even more so this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new tool will make it easier for Manitobans to find a location near them to get a flu shot and to add an extra layer of protection this fall,” he said.

To use the new tool, Manitobans can enter their address or choose ‘my location’ and the map will provide them with nearby locations offering the vaccine. Users can also include filters such as walk-in locations or age limitations.

The province noted public health officials will be contacting flu shot providers to make sure they regularly update their vaccine stock.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their flu vaccinations this year,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“I also encourage people to focus on the fundamentals, such as staying home when sick, practising good cough etiquette and hand hygiene, and making sure to maintain a physical distance from others to prevent spreading influenza and COVID-19.”

The province had already started shipping vaccines to providers. It expects to receive the full vaccine allotment over the next several weeks, unless there’s supply or delivery disruptions.

Before they go to get their flu shot, Manitobans are reminded to call ahead to a make sure a location still has the vaccine.

The Flu Shot Finder can be found online.