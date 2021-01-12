WINNIPEG -- Almost 1,800 Winnipeggers were ticketed last week for not moving their vehicles during a residential parking ban.

The ban was put in place by the city on Jan. 7 to allow plows to clear the snow buildup on side streets.

It came to an end on the evening of Jan. 9 and in that time 1,778 tickets were handed out to people who failed to move their vehicles.

The majority were handed out during the day shifts, which ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first and third shift specifically had the most tickets, 635 during the first and 594 in the third.

Crews also had to tow 10,422 vehicles out of the way over the three-day period. If people failed to move their cars before plows came to their streets, tow trucks would move them to a nearby street that had already been cleared or to a street that wasn't scheduled to be cleared.

Coun. Markus Chambers told CTV News on Friday if people don't move their vehicles, it creates a big problem.

"This is not our first winter. This is not our first rodeo," he said on Friday. "We know when a residential ban is in place and what our call to action is."

