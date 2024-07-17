'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring

Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.

For every Whiteout Street Party ticket sold, $5 went to the United Way, which in turn is being distributed to four local organizations.

There were three parties during the playoffs and $100,000 was raised in that time.

"This city has the best fans in the world. Winnipeggers care about their community and they bring so much energy and enthusiasm to the table," said Michael Richardson, the president and CEO of United Way.

The $100,000 is being divided into four cheques worth $25,000 each. The money will be going to Main Street Project, the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, N'Dinewemake-Our Relatives' Place and Siloam Mission.

"These organizations make sure Winnipeggers aren't alone during some of the toughest times of their lives. They meet people where they're at with compassion, love and care and they make space for people to heal and grow."

Kevin Donnelly, the senior vice president of venues and entertainment for True North Sports and Entertainment, said more than 15,000 fans attended the street parties, while another 5,000 went to the Hargrave Street Market's Party in the Plaza.

"Whiteout season is always an exciting time for our community, and when we can extend the impacts of our team's playoff run, it is that much more meaningful," said Donnelly.

"We not only value the opportunity to impact our community beyond hockey, but we view it as our responsibility to give back and find meaningful ways to support this community."

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel said he has been calling Winnipeg home since 1981 and the Whiteout has been a big part of his hockey story.

"It's exciting to see that this tradition not only lives (on) but has grown tremendously," said Arniel.

"I couldn't be prouder to be part of this team and part of a community that continues to demonstrate how they show up for one another. Winnipeg spirit, both at the rink and in everyday life, makes it a very welcoming home for our players and their families."