WINNIPEG -- Thousands of Winnipeggers gathered on the front steps of the Manitoba legislature Friday to take part in a global strike for climate action.

Students, young kids, families, and activists held signs and spoke about taking action on climate change, to help our planet.

The strike was organized by Manitoba Youth for Climate Action as part of a global movement inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thumberg.

A week of global climate activities got underway on Sept. 20. Other cities across Canada like Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary, all took part in Friday strike.

As part of the strike, students at the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba walked out of classes to join the call for action.

The strike started at noon at the Manitoba legislature and was followed by a march.

Organizers estimate there were about 10,000 people who took part in Friday’s strike in Winnipeg.

(Jeremie Charron/CTV News)