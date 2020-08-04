WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say a three-month-old baby who died in July was the victim of a homicide.

Police said on July 28, officers from the Winnipeg Police Child Abuse Unit became involved in an investigation into a three-month-old baby who was severely injured. The baby was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said the baby was the victim of a homicide.

"Of all the things that officers are exposed to – without question, infant deaths are some of the most traumatic, not only for our officers of course, but for everyone involved," Carver said.

"When it’s a homicide, it's even worse. I can tell you that these are very solemn investigations."

Police said later that week, on July 31, the only suspect in the homicide – a man who was an immediate family member of the baby – was found dead at a residence in the Silver Heights neighbourhood.

Carver said no foul play is suspected in the man's death, adding the investigation is now closed and there will be no charges.