WINNIPEG -- Headlingly RCMP officers made three arrests after receiving a call about a vehicle stuck in the snow and suspicious people in the area.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan 26, officers from several detachments responded to a car stuck on Road 54 N in the Rural Municipality of Cartier, Man.

Once on the scene, officers said they discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from the Carberry, Man., area.

The K-9 unit was called in to track the suspects. A short while later, a female and a male suspect were located on Road 18 W and were taken into custody.

Another male suspect was located hiding in a barn just off Road 18 West. All three suspects were arrested and are now facing numerous charges.

Amy Constant, 25, from The Pas, Man., has been charged with flight from police, breaking and entering, and three counts of failing to comply.

Michael Dahlin and Nicholas Allard, both 27 and from Winnipeg, are facing similar charges including flight from police and breaking and entering.

The charges against them have not been tested in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.