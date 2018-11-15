

CTV Winnipeg





It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least along Osborne Street.

The Three Wise Men display was mounted on the Great-West Life Assurance Company building’s roof early Thursday morning.

The figures have been displayed at the Osborne Street building every holiday season since 1973.

The three men, mounted on camels traditionally face north. Each wise man and camel is more than four-meters high and weighs about the same as a refrigerator.

They're made of plastic, chicken wire, plywood and Styrofoam.