Extremely dry conditions across southern Manitoba may be putting a damper on long weekend plans.

Paul and Lauren Godin are getting ready to head to their cottage where lots of memories revolve around the campfire.

“The kids love making hotdogs on the campfire, and marshmallows, of course. When they come back all sticky-faced with marshmallows and are as happy as can be. That’s fun,” said Lauren.

With the dry conditions forcing fire bans, it may be dark across campsites this Victoria Day weekend.

“I know that people are disappointed that they’re not able to have their backyard fire pits, and they’re not able to use their consumer fireworks. We’re disappointed also,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Reshaur with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

On top of open-air fire bans in Winnipeg, the city is not issuing fireworks permits.

During the first two weeks of May last year eight fireworks permits were issued. For that same time this year: zero.

“Environmental conditions are such that fire can spread and grow very rapidly,” said Reshaur. “The wind patterns are very brisk, and things are tinder dry.”

Conditions so dry that Big Top Fireworks tells CTV News it decided not to sell any in areas under fire bans leading up to the long weekend.

Meanwhile, for the heading camping the province said Provincial Parks have their own rules when it comes to fires. As of Monday, fires are allowed in fire pits, but the province said that could change in the next day or two.

Camping expert Trevor Olynyk, with GNR Camping World, said it’s a good idea to keep water handy.

“If you have to light your stoves, if you’re using matches, obviously I would say make sure the matches are completely out. Rinse them down, get them wet before you throw them anywhere,” said Olynyk.

As the Godin’s prepare for a busy summer at the cottage, they’ll be keeping fire safety top of mind.

“Smaller fires, you know, don’t go crazy and make a big bonfire to light up the world-type thing. Make sure they’re out when we’re done,” said Paul.

“When it’s dry it’s very dangerous, so yeah, just using common sense really,” said Lauren.

If you plan on going to a Provincial Park or private campground this weekend, the province said you should check with the camp officer before lighting a fire in case a ban is in place.

In Winnipeg, the open-air fire ban will remain in place until environmental conditions improve and it is safe to do so.