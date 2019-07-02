

CTV News Winnipeg





A member of the NBA Championship winning Toronto Raptors is in Winnipeg today, hosting a skills clinic for young basketball players.

Danny Green is on a cross-Canada tour, hosting clinics for boys and girls ages 8-16.

The clinic is focusing on improving skills through ball-handling, shooting, passing, and defensive drills.

The two-day, sold-out clinic began Tuesday at the Canada Games Sport For Life Centre, and wraps up Wednesday.