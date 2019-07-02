Toronto Raptor Danny Green in Winnipeg for basketball clinic
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 12:43PM CST
A member of the NBA Championship winning Toronto Raptors is in Winnipeg today, hosting a skills clinic for young basketball players.
Danny Green is on a cross-Canada tour, hosting clinics for boys and girls ages 8-16.
The clinic is focusing on improving skills through ball-handling, shooting, passing, and defensive drills.
The two-day, sold-out clinic began Tuesday at the Canada Games Sport For Life Centre, and wraps up Wednesday.