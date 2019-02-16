

CTV Winnipeg





Environmental teams rushed to clean crude oil from the scene of a train derailment in southwest Manitoba early Saturday morning.

About 37 crude oil cars derailed around 3:30 a.m. near St. Lazare, said CN.

It said a full assessment will determine exactly how much oil spilled and how many cars were involved.

There are no reports of injuries or fires.

St. Lazare is located approximately 330 kilometres west of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border.