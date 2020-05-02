Train derailment near Boissevain, Man., being investigated
Published Saturday, May 2, 2020 2:19PM CST
The derailment took place around 7 a.m. near Boissevain. (Source: Betty Brake)
WINNIPEG -- A train derailment Saturday morning near Boissevain, Man., is being investigated, according to a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific (CP).
The spokesperson said the incident occurred around 7 a.m., when a CP train carrying grain went off the tracks.
CP immediately sent teams to the site and the cause is being investigated.
No one was hurt and there are no public safety concerns.