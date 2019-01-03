

CTV Winnipeg





Canadian National Railway is investigating after two trains derailed east of Portage la Prairie on Thursday morning.

According to initial reports, the derailment involved eight cars and two locomotives.

The railway told CTV News nothing dangerous was spilled, although fuel, which is now contained, initially leaked from the locomotives. It also said none of the spilled fuel made it to the Assiniboine River.

RCMP in Portage la Prairie went to the scene of the derailment around 9:30 a.m.

Officers blocked off road traffic, and made sure that the crew was safe and accounted for.

No one was hurt.

CN continues to investigate and said train movements are expected to resume later this evening.