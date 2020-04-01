Trans-Canada Highway closed from Brandon to Saskatchewan
CTV News Winnipeg Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 2:57PM CST
A highway camera near Brandon shows snow-covered roads on the Trans-Canada Highway (Courtesy: Manitoba 511)
WINNIPEG -- The Trans-Canada Highway between Brandon and the Saskatchewan border has been closed due to poor winter driving conditions.
The closure was announced at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday by the Province of Manitoba.
In addition to the Trans-Canada Highway, the following routes are also closed.
- Highway 10, from Highway 1 to Highway 45
- Highway 16, from Neepawa to the Saskatchewan border
A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Central and Southern Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg.