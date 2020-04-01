WINNIPEG -- The Trans-Canada Highway between Brandon and the Saskatchewan border has been closed due to poor winter driving conditions.

The closure was announced at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday by the Province of Manitoba.

In addition to the Trans-Canada Highway, the following routes are also closed.

Highway 10, from Highway 1 to Highway 45

Highway 16, from Neepawa to the Saskatchewan border

A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Central and Southern Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg.