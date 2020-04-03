WINNIPEG -- Changes could be coming to Winnipeg Transit’s spring service, the city announced.

Jay Shaw, assistant chief of emergency management made the announcement Friday afternoon during a news conference at City Hall, noting the city and the Amalgamated Transit Union are scheduled to meet later today.

“As we’ve stated before, and as the public has witnessed, transit ridership has decreased over the past few weeks,” he said. “We continue to ensure riders have enough room to ensure appropriate social distancing, and that that is in place, but we also need to prepare for any constraints in the current COVID-19 crisis.”

The Spring transit schedule will take effect on April 12, and Shaw said an option being considered is moving to an enhanced Saturday schedule on weekdays. The potential plan would see Saturday service schedules, with some “feeder service added,” said Shaw.

“Over the coming days, we will be looking at options, and having discussions with council to determine next steps,” he said.

Shaw said safety of riders and drivers are of the highest priority for the city. He reminded Winnipeggers to only use Winnipeg Transit for essential trips, such as for groceries or to go to work.