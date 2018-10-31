Featured
Two black bears spotted napping on hydro pole
On Wednesday morning a Manitoba Hydro worker spotted two bears, who appeared to be sleeping, on top of a 66 kilovolt pole near Sundown, Man. (Source: Instagram/Ryan Canada)
Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg
A pair of black picked a highly unusual spot to get some shut-eye – on top of a 45-foot hydro pole.
On Wednesday morning a Manitoba Hydro worker spotted two bears, who appeared to be sleeping, on top of a 66 kilovolt pole near Sundown, Man., southeast of Winnipeg.
According to Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, the section of the transmission line was de-energized so the bears wouldn't get electrocuted.
Around 2 p.m., Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the bears made it down safely from the pole.
It’s unknown why the bears decided to climb up the pole, but there’s likely a Halloween-appropriate explanation – Manitoba Hydro said there’s a good chance the bears got spooked.
For those following along with this story, the bears have made it down safely �� Definitely not a call our line workers go to every day. Let's hope these cubs learnt that hydro polls aren't the best place to snooze #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/bnmVda641F— Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 31, 2018