

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





A pair of black picked a highly unusual spot to get some shut-eye – on top of a 45-foot hydro pole.

On Wednesday morning a Manitoba Hydro worker spotted two bears, who appeared to be sleeping, on top of a 66 kilovolt pole near Sundown, Man., southeast of Winnipeg.

According to Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, the section of the transmission line was de-energized so the bears wouldn't get electrocuted.

Around 2 p.m., Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the bears made it down safely from the pole.

It’s unknown why the bears decided to climb up the pole, but there’s likely a Halloween-appropriate explanation – Manitoba Hydro said there’s a good chance the bears got spooked.